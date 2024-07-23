Lionel Richie & The Soul Brothers, Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 22:00

Frankie B and the Soul Brothers El Oceano, Mijas

El Oceano, the elegant boutique beach-side hotel and restaurant with a Polynesian pool plays host to Lionel Richie this Monday July 29.

Long-time friend of the hotel and always very popular entertainer, Frankie B, steps up with his amazing tribute show to the legendary Lionel Richie. All the hits you know and love including ‘Endless Love’, ‘Lady’, ‘Truly’, ‘All Night Long’, ‘Penny Lover’, ‘Stuck on You’, ‘Hello’, ‘Say You, Say Me’, and plenty more.

Live Soul review

Then there will be short break in which one can enjoy a refreshing cocktail beside the pool before getting your feet stomping with Northern Soul from Frankies’s friends the Soul Brothers, a live Soul review double act featuring classics from the 60s and 70s. Sing along or dance your heart out to memorable songs that never grow old. A beautiful setting for a great summer’s night out.

Bookings can be made on El Oceano’s website for either a table in the restaurant or a sun bed. The show starts at around 8.30.