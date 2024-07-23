Malaga to Madrid by high-speed train from €9

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:00

Ouigo low-cost train from Madrid to Malaga. Credit: Ouigo, Facebook

Ouigo, the second private operator on the Madrid – Málaga high-speed line, is set to start offering tickets on the high-speed route from just €9.

The French brand has begun the final phase of tests before opening ticket sales, and the new double-decker Alstom Euroduplex trains will start to be seen at María Zambrano station in the near future. These tests are routine before the start of commercial operations, and though the schedules have already been confirmed, they have not yet been made public.

Largest selection of high-speed trains ever

The arrival of the Ouigo fleet on the Málaga high-speed line will provide the Costa del Sol with the largest selection of high-speed trains in its history. Over 20 daily train times will become available in both directions, to or from Madrid, adding to the existing AVE, Avlo and Iryo possibilities. A wide range of seats options will continue to be offered by Renfe, with their 14 daily trains per direction (depending on the day).

Double-decker, 500-seat trains

Ouigo’s new trains, with just over 500 seats, will have more capacity than any other company in Spain, something key to their aggressive pricing policy, with ticket prices starting at just €9, and with an average price of 50% of that of Renfe. Children up to 14 years old will travel at a fixed price of €7 (accompanied by an adult) and babies go free. The new service is expected to begin after the summer.