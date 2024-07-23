Mallorca’s ‘smart’ response to anti-tourism tension

By Trelawney Bresic •
Palma is set to introduce ‘smart beaches’ in 2025. This innovative concept will allow tourists and locals to reserve sun loungers in advance, enjoy free Wi-Fi, and benefit from enhanced safety measures.
The City Council is aiming to improve beach management and reduce overcrowding through this digital transformation. By introducing an online booking system for sunbeds and umbrellas, beachgoers can secure their spot in advance, eliminating the need for early morning rushes.
In addition to reservations, Palma’s smart beaches will offer free Wi-Fi, enabling visitors to stay connected while enjoying the sun. In addition, the city plans to deploy drones for surveillance and rescue operations, enhancing safety for beachgoers.
An online platform will provide detailed information about each beach, including available services, entertainment options, and accessibility features. Users will be able to view a map of the beach with real-time availability of sun loungers, similar to airline seat selection.
The City Council is currently developing the technology and will incorporate it into future beach concession contracts. An extensive information campaign will be launched to inform residents and tourists about the new system.
If successful, Palma’s smart beaches could become a model for other coastal destinations in Spain and beyond. This is exactly the kind of innovative solution to over-tourism that Spain needs to be developing in response to increasing tension among residents.
