Marbella Fire which needed aircraft and 100 firemen to intervene

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 13:55

Firefighting from the air: a plane flies over the blaze after dropping flame-retardant powder on it. Credit: 050 National Police number

A brush fire in Marbella´s Nagueles area raged on July 22 from around five p.m. to nine p.m., burning an undeveloped patch of forest in the steep foothills of Marbella´s famous La Concha Mountain.

First reported by INFOCA, Andalucia´s fire service, at 5:15 on their X account, the fire began on the north side of the AP-7 toll road. Initially, the fire burned the roadside brush above the road, however, high heat and strong wind helped the fire spread to the entire hillside.

Residents in the nearby San Pedro de Alcantara soon noticed smoke pluming up into the sky, causing concern among residents for their safety. Initial reports made coverage of the event given the limited information on the scope of the blaze, however the fire did not reach any homes, preventing any loss of life or damage to homes.

14 aircraft, including helicopters airlifting large buckets of water, and planes making strafing runs of white fire-retardant powder, supported the effort to control the blaze. Thanks to the quick reaction of Marbella´s fire brigade, which was later augmented by Malaga provincial firefighters and INFOCA´s specialist forest fire teams, the fire was being fought by over 100 firefighters by 7:10 p.m.

Rough terrain made the effort to contain the inferno difficult, however, by nine p.m., the fire was reported by INFOCA as having been stabilised and extinguished shortly after.

While Malaga´s fire service has done a tremendous job stopping these fires, there are steps we can all take to limit the chances of inadvertently starting a forest fire.

High heat and an ongoing drought in Andalucia have put the region at very high risk for fires, and as the heat wave shows no signs of letting up, the Malaga fire patrol will have their work cut out for them as their busy summer looks like it will continue.