By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:56

Meet the Lemurs: Discover Madagascar's wonders at Rio Safari Park. Image: Rio Safari Elche.

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing a White-Faced Lemur up close, Rio Safari Park in Elche is the place to visit.

Madagascar, renowned as a “biodiversity hotspot,” has developed unique species of plants and animals due to its isolation from other continents for over 80 million years.

This island’s separation has fostered a rich tapestry of life found nowhere else on Earth.

White-Faced Lemur

Among the fascinating wildlife of Madagascar is the White-Faced Lemur, one of over 100 lemur species.

These lemurs are characterized by their brown fur and distinctive white ring of fur around the face, a trait found only in males.

Typically, they weigh no more than 3 kg.

Population Decline

The population of White-Faced Lemurs in their natural habitat has been on a decline, decreasing by approximately 30 per cent over the past 24 years.

This species is particularly vulnerable due to intense hunting, primarily for subsistence by local humans, which is unsustainable for the lemur population.

Furthermore, habitat destruction and degradation have significantly impacted these lemurs.

Lost Area

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Madagascar’s forest area is lost within just 100 metres of its original extent.

Rio Safari Elche is situated on Carretera Elche-Santa Pola (CV 865), just 9 km from Elche and 4 km from Santa Pola.

For more information, call (+34) 966638288 or email info@riosafari.com.