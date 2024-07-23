Menorca to Malaga: Passengers left stranded

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:50

Flight cancelled from Menorca to Malaga with no explanation. Credit. Shutterstock

Passenger protests broke out on Sunday afternoon at Menorca airport when Ryanair cancelled a flight to Malaga without warning or explanation.

A Ryanair flight to Malaga was cancelled, leaving one hundred Malaga residents stuck in Menorca on Sunday. There were claims among the affected passengers that the Irish airline took the decision without warning the those affected.

Received nothing but a €4 voucher for drinks.

Stranded holidaymakers were given nothing but a voucher for €4 to cover drinks, presumably, and have had to rebook and pay for new flights and accommodation. The airline assured their customers that they would put them up in a local hotel with facilities for families with children in accordance with EU law, but many say that they ended up not hearing another thing from the airline and had to rough it in the airport building.

One passenger paid €2,400 for a ticket to Malaga via Madrid

One passenger, desperate to return to Malaga, is said to have paid €2,400 for a last-minute ticket on a flight, stopping over in Madrid. Other passengers were offered a flight from Menorca to Malaga via either Dublin, but without any seats reserved on their connecting flights. They were instructed to proceed to the boarding gate without knowing if they would then be stranded again in Dublin because the company could not guarantee they would be able to get on their connecting flights.

Passengers claim that as well as the airline not correctly adhering to strict EU laws on cancelled or delayed flights and the treatment of affected passengers, many of the passengers missed days of work, further compounding the economic hit on their wallets.