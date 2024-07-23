By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 17:04
Michael Douglas has shared a long love affair with Mallorca
Credit: Michael Douglas/fb
Michael Douglas has celebrated his upcoming 80th birthday in Mallorca. The actor joined a local tribute honouring those over 80 in the picturesque village of Valldemossa.
Sitting alongside his fellow octogenarians, the Douglas embraced the spirit of community, capturing the moment on Instagram with the caption, “A town celebration for people who are turning 80.”
The island has been a cherished retreat for the actor for many years. His decision to celebrate this significant milestone alongside the local community is a testament to his genuine affection for the island and its people.
This week, the actor’s connection to the island will be further celebrated at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest, where he will be honoured for his outstanding contributions to cinema. As a legendary figure in the film industry, Douglas’s presence at the festival is undoubtedly a highlight for both organisers and attendees.
While the world knows Michael Douglas as a celebrated actor, his experience in Mallorca reveals a different side to the star – a man who appreciates the simple pleasures of life and the warmth of community.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
