By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 21:00

Enjoy authentic Moroccan cuisine at Reina Mora Credit: Reina Mora

Reina Mora offers delicious Moroccan cuisine if you are looking for something different in Denia.

Everything is freshly cooked and derived from recipes passed down from generation to generation, guaranteeing authenticity.

Dishes include couscous, tagines, mechoui, pastella and mouthwatering Moroccan sweets that will have you feeling like you have been transported to West Africa.

Throughout July and August, they offer a set menu of 15 euros, which includes a starter salad, a main dish of either chicken/vegetable couscous or beef tagine, dessert/coffee, and a drink.

Reina Mora serving food at Torrequemada Jazz Festival

The restaurant will be closed on August 1, 8, 17, and 23, as it will be participating in the very popular Torrequemada Jazz Festival, which takes place in the gardens of Torrequemada. For just 35 euros, guests can enjoy a magical evening of listening to jazz under the stars while savouring delicious Moroccan delights.

The price includes admission to the concert, together with an array of five different tapas-style dishes, along with a drink to accompany the meal. Places are limited, so it is recommended that you book early to avoid disappointment.

Aside from the days of the Jazz Festival, they are open throughout the week (except Wednesdays) between 1 and 4pm and then again between 7 and 10pm.

Reservations can be made by visiting their website or calling the restaurant on 634 343 490.

Be sure to say that you read about Reina Mora in the Euro Weekly News, as this is worth a 10 per cent discount.

Reina Mora, Street Pere 19, 03730, Denia

Enjoy authentic Moroccan cuisine at Reina Mora

Credit: Reina Mora