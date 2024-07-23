By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 19:01

New traffic strategy unveiled: Torrevieja to restrict access. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Starting August 1, Torrevieja will implement a new traffic management strategy aimed at easing congestion in the town centre and seafront areas.

Under this plan, vehicle access will be restricted when the Marina Salinas and Vista Alegre car parks are full.

Real-Time Occupancy

Unlike last year, when closures were set for a specific time – 8:00.PM – this year, the Local Police will coordinate with parking management teams to monitor real-time occupancy.

Access will be closed once these car parks reach their capacity.

Additional Parking

In addition, parking will be prohibited on Calle Ramón Gallud throughout August to further alleviate traffic congestion and improve access.

The new approach aims to prevent drivers from becoming trapped on Avenida Vista Alegre and Libertad without parking options, instead directing them to alternative underground parking facilities along Calle Ramón Gallud, including El Arco, Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, and Plaza de Oriente.

The Traffic Department had considered implementing this measure in July.

However, the current vehicle density in the urban centre during the evenings has not necessitated an earlier start.

Easing Traffic

The new roundabout near la Aduana has somewhat eased traffic on Calle María Parodi, contributing to this decision.

The council has not ruled out the possibility of initiating the restrictions before August 1, but any changes will be communicated several days in advance.