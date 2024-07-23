Ouigo launches early in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Early Start for Ouigo’s New Route
OUIGO, the low-cost high-speed rail operator, will officially launch its new service between Murcia and Madrid a day earlier than planned. The inauguration, initially scheduled for September 5, will now take place on September 4, coinciding with the September Fair in Murcia.
Hélène Valenzuela, General Director of Ouigo, will present the new route at El Carmen train station at 11:20 am on the opening day. The service will connect Murcia with Madrid, passing through Elche and Albacete. Regular operations will begin on September 5.
The new trains will offer travel times of 2 hours and 45 minutes, competing with Renfe’s high speed trains. Services will run daily with departures from Murcia at 12:39 pm and 8:39 pm, and from Madrid-Chamartín at 8:15 am and 4:15 pm. Each train will make brief stops in Albacete and Elche.
The trains will have a capacity of 509 passengers, expandable to 1,018 with double units. Weekly, the route will offer 14,000 seats. Tickets, available since May, start at €9 for adults, €7 for children aged 3 to 14, and are free for those under 3.
The arrival of Ouigo’s high-speed rail service represents a significant milestone for Murcia, marking a new chapter in the city’s transportation landscape. This development is poised to bring multiple benefits to the region:
By introducing direct high-speed rail connections between Murcia and Madrid, Ouigo will substantially reduce travel time between these two major cities. The journey will take just 2 hours and 45 minutes, a considerable improvement over current travel options. This increased connectivity will facilitate easier and faster access to Spain’s capital for both business and leisure travelers.
The new rail service is expected to stimulate the local economy. With improved transportation links, Murcia will become more accessible to tourists and business travelers from Madrid and beyond. This influx can lead to an increase of visitors which will help local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and shops, potentially boosting the city’s economy. Additionally, the service will create job opportunities both directly within Ouigo and indirectly through the tourism and service sectors.
Historically, travel between Murcia and Madrid has been dominated by Renfe, with limited competition in the high-speed rail market. Ouigo’s entry into this market is set to change that dynamic. By offering competitive pricing, with tickets starting as low as €9, Ouigo will provide a more affordable alternative for travelers. This increased competition is likely to drive down prices overall, benefiting consumers by making high-speed rail travel more budget-friendly. Lower travel costs can make frequent trips more feasible for residents and attract more visitors to Murcia, further enhancing the city’s appeal.
