Paris 2024, why your favorite footballers may not be representing their country

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 10:32

Paris ready: Paris 2024´s logo adorns a football pitch which will be used for the competition´s football tournament. Credit: Hary Christian / Shutterstock

With Paris 2024’s summer games around the corner, many football fans await the opportunity to see their country battle it out on the pitch, with the prestige and honour of bringing an Olympic gold medal to play for; however, in the men´s competition, fans might quickly realise that some of their favorite players are not competing.

For most other sports, this sporting event held once every four years is the pinnacle of what an athlete can dream of accomplishing in their sport. Football, however, is different, particularly, men’s football. Due to a longstanding rivalry between FIFA and the Olympics, special rules are in place for men’s Olympic football to, in large part, preserve the prestige of the World Cup.

While it is the world’s biggest sporting event, the Olympics is not even a part of FIFA’s international calendar, and, as such, the clubs that players are a part of have the final say over what those players can do with that time not blocked out for them. Many clubs don’t allow their players to play in the tournament, as they don’t want their assets to risk being injured in a tournament that, at the end of the day, doesn’t help them.

U-23 regulations

The limiting factors for the participation of many renowned players don’t end there either, many players would love to represent their country and are cleared for the competition by their clubs; however, for football’s two most prominent continents, there is an extra hurdle to contend with. Before 1992, a compromise was made between FIFA and the Olympics, which allowed teams from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and North America to compete with their strongest possible lineups while restricting Europe and South America to only compete with players who had not played before in a World Cup.

Since 1992, all nations have had the same restrictions, requiring all male national team players to be under 23 years old, except for three players older than 23 years old. This rule, however, does not apply to women´s Olympic football, as there is no U-23 rule, and Olympic gold is as rightly regarded as a FIFA World Cup.