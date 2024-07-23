Real Madrid says a final farewell to Nacho

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 15:51

Nacho celebrates securing Champions League Cup in 2024 Credit: Shutterstock:Marta Fernandez Jiminez

As the saying goes, ‘all good things must come to an end,’ and so it is with Nacho Fernandez’s long-standing relationship with Real Madrid.

On Wednesday July 24, Real Madrid CF bid a heartfelt farewell to Nacho Fernandez, a cherished member of their football family for over two decades. Nacho joined the club at the age of 11 and made his remarkable debut for the first team ten years later.

He has now embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing a two-year contract with Al-Qadsiah, a newly promoted team in the Saudi Pro League.

In light of Nacho’s departure, Real Madrid’s President, Florentino Perez, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Since his arrival at our youth academy as a young boy, Nacho has epitomised dedication and integrity, earning the affection, respect, and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid.”

Nacho secured glory with Real Madrid

Over the years, Nacho has made a tremendous contribution, appearing in 364 games and being instrumental in securing 26 titles, including six European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Nacho concluded his successful European football career on a high by leading his beloved club to an incredible treble. This remarkable achievement included securing the La Liga title and adding one more Champions League crown to his illustrious career.

Real Madrid Champions League win puts Nacho in the record books

Moreover, that sixth European Cup victory propelled him into the record books, placing him alongside prestigious names such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal as one of the most successful players in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Madrid, Nacho said, “The decision to leave Real Madrid is the toughest of my life. I told the club many months ago. I wanted a new experience. I need a new experience. Real Madrid is the best thing that happened in my life. It ended in the best possible way.”

Looking to the future, Real Madrid recently signed French football superstar Kylian Mbappe on a five-year contract. He already has the adoration of the fans, and they are keen to see what he can bring to the club next season.