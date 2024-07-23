By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 15:16

Rock on: Benidorm's Low Festival returns with top acts. Image: Low Festival / Facebook.

The last weekend of July marks the return of the Low Festival in Benidorm, where top indie-rock artists from around the world converge.

Since its inception in 2008, this dynamic festival has been held at the Guillermo Amor Football Stadium and spans three days.

Renowned Bands

Over the years, renowned bands such as Vetusta Morla, Miss Caffeina, Cariño, Love of Lesbian, Los Planetas, and Two Door Cinema Club have graced its stages.

Initially called Low Cost, the festival has evolved to become one of the most technologically advanced events of its kind.

Cashless System

Visitors benefit from a cashless system, with wristbands embedded with chips that facilitate payments through tokens.

The festival is also known for its outstanding amenities.

It features a diverse selection of food options, including beer suitable for celiacs, mobile charging points, and fully equipped toilets and changing rooms.

Taking Care of You

The organisers are dedicated to ensuring a great experience, emphasising their commitment to “taking care of you, while you enjoy one of the best indie-rock lineups in our country.”

For additional information or to book tickets, visit the website taquilla.com.

The Guillermo Amor Football Stadium is located at 03502 in Benidorm.