Sabores Almeria hosts business meeting

Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 15:32
Attendees at the first Almeria Business Meeting
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
Following international promotion of the Sabores Almeria brand by the Provincial Council, local companies are being invited to become more involved.
On July 21, the first Almeria Business Meeting was organised by the brand and was held at the Bodegas Sierra Almagrera, Cuevas del Almanzora to bring together producers, hoteliers and sales people to discuss promoting the various gourmet brands.
Representatives from 18 producers and nine members of the hospitality sector took part in the event.
The objective of these meetings is to create synergies, exchange experiences and share promotion and distribution strategies as well as allowing those taking part to invite clients and distributors who wish to present their products.
Looking internationally, members of the Spanish-Japanese Chamber and distributors who export to Europe and the USA were present and it is planned to hold similar meetings three times a year.
Following a reception and guided tour of the winery’s facilities, a business meeting was held, followed by a networking session and top chefs prepared typical dishes enjoyed in Almeria.
