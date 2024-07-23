“Sambo” instead of marriage – relationships in Sweden

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:04

Traditional marriage Credit: Jeremy Wong, Pexels

“Sambo” has nothing to do with Brazilian dance but has everything to do with relationships in Sweden.

An official relationship classification, sambo is something in between being married and being flatmates; a relationship now preferred by a growing number of couples.

What is sambo?

The term sambo is shortened from the adjective, “sammanboende” (living together) and is used to describe couples in Sweden who have a serious and usually long-term relationship.

Although sambo may be a pre-marital relationship, it is often a complete substitute. Many prefer sambo due to its differences from marriage. Swedish couples who share a household are automatically labelled as sambo but if one of the partners is moving from Europe, they would need to register as a sambo couple.

Another difference is that in marriages, property must be divided equally, affecting everything from cars to bank accounts. For sambos, the same 50/50 share applies but excludes cars, summer houses and bank accounts. Many couples choose to make a Cohabitation Agreement in case there are certain items they want to include or exclude from the list of joint properties.

Moreover, sambos do not inherit one another in the case of death and when separating with children, must report it to the authorities and confirm the legitimacy of the father.

Why sambo?

Sweden´s marriage rate is only 3,8 per cent, making it the 68th country out of 100 by The Economist, in marriages recorded; much lower than most European countries. To many modern couples, marriage has lost its appeal.

Marriages are much more complicated to enter, having to be carried out in a religious or civil ceremony by a licenced person. In Sweden, all married couples need to apply for a marriage certificate and contact the Swedish Tax Agency to obtain verified documents.

According to international data, marriage rates have fallen drastically in most European countries over the past decade, and young people are much more likely to create new relationship models than to follow the patterns of the past.

Eurostat revealed that in 2020, 42 per cent of child births were outside of marriage; making it seem that it is almost unnecessary to ever get married, hence sambo´s rise in popularity.