By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 8:58

Sip into history: Experience the legacy of Bodegas Pinoso. Image: Bodegas Pinoso / Facebook.

Established as a cooperative in 1932, Bodegas Pinoso has been dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of winemaking.

The founders’ hard work quickly earned the winery a reputation for high-quality wines, prompting other producers to join the cooperative.

This growth led to expansions in 1969 and 1974, making room for new members.

Largest in Alicante

By the early 1980s, the winery had expanded to produce approximately 19,000,000 litres, becoming the largest cooperative winery in Alicante with 650 members.

In the late 1990s, the winery shifted focus to enhance its quality policy, improve bottled wines, and allocate land for certified organic vineyards.

Wine Culture

Discover Mediterranean wine culture at Bodegas Pinoso, where tradition and innovation blend to create a unique experience.

Immerse yourself in the history and evolution of the winery, which began in 1932.

The Bodega’s exclusive “Families 1932” tour offers an in-depth look at its legacy.

Wine Secrets

Explore the secrets of the century-old vines and experience the fusion of traditional methods and modern innovations that define winemaking.

The tour includes a guided visit of 45 minutes, followed by a 45-minute tasting of three wines paired with local produce.

The entire experience lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes and requires a minimum group size of 10 people.

More Information

To make a reservation or for more information, email comunicacion@bodegaspinoso.com.

Appointments are essential, and tours are available in Spanish and English.