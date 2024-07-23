Solmarket comes to San Juan beach

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 12:05

The magical atmosphere of Solmarket Credit: Solmarket

Between now and August 27, the stunning San Juan beach will come alive with magic and lights as Solmarket brings summer fun back to the coast once again.

Organised by the promoters of The Champions Burger, this event offers a variety of leisure and culinary activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For those who have never been before, get ready to be surprised by the lively and welcoming atmosphere as visitors enjoy all that is on offer. This includes a wide selection of fresh food cooked to order at 18 different food trucks, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. There will also be an opportunity to sample the gastronomic delights of La Muralla, the winner of the ‘Best Burger in Spain 2023’.

Solmarket offers musical tribute bands

For the first time this year, the entertainment lineup includes musical tribute bands, performing on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to music, visitors will be treated to street art, an innovative light show, circus performers and magicians. There will also be a separate programme of activities to entertain children of all ages.

Not to be outdone by the other activities on offer, the market is a showcase of originality, with artisans and creatives displaying their wares, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. There is even an opportunity to support worthwhile charitable causes by purchasing a solidarity bracelet, which also entitles the wearer to a 50-cent discount on drinks purchased at the event.

Open from 7pm to midnight, the entire extravaganza is free to attend, and full details are available on their website.