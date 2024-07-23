By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:25

Valero and Cullell carry out their last training sessions before Paris 2024 in La Nucía Credit: www.lanucia.es

Soon, the wait will be over, the excitement will begin, and billions of people across the globe will feel a sense of pride as they watch their country compete in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

For Spanish cyclists David Valero and Jofre Cullell, that wait will be over on July 29 when they compete as part of the BH Colona Team. Prior to that, though, they have been able to take advantage of the facilities offered by ‘La Nucia City of Sport’ to make their final preparations.

Speaking with pride, Mayor Bernabe Cano said, “The extraordinary facilities of La Nucia, together with the network trails and mountain bike park, make it the ideal place to carry out stages and preparation throughout the year, and more now for the Olympic Games.”

La Nucia offers cryotherapy treatments to Valero and Cullell

In addition to the training offered at La Nucia, the cyclists had the option to undergo cryotherapy treatments in the Cuidad Deportiva Camilo Cano. This form of recovery treatment is very popular with elite athletes, including UFC world champion Ilia Topuria and the Spanish National Football team.

This will be Valero’s third Olympic Games, having won a bronze in Tokyo 2020, and the second for Cullell. Both will be hoping that they return victorious from Paris and if they do, it will be nice to think that La Nucia was a small part of their Olympic journey.