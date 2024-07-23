By Donna Williams •
Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:25
Valero and Cullell carry out their last training sessions before Paris 2024 in La Nucía
Credit: www.lanucia.es
Soon, the wait will be over, the excitement will begin, and billions of people across the globe will feel a sense of pride as they watch their country compete in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
For Spanish cyclists David Valero and Jofre Cullell, that wait will be over on July 29 when they compete as part of the BH Colona Team. Prior to that, though, they have been able to take advantage of the facilities offered by ‘La Nucia City of Sport’ to make their final preparations.
Speaking with pride, Mayor Bernabe Cano said, “The extraordinary facilities of La Nucia, together with the network trails and mountain bike park, make it the ideal place to carry out stages and preparation throughout the year, and more now for the Olympic Games.”
In addition to the training offered at La Nucia, the cyclists had the option to undergo cryotherapy treatments in the Cuidad Deportiva Camilo Cano. This form of recovery treatment is very popular with elite athletes, including UFC world champion Ilia Topuria and the Spanish National Football team.
This will be Valero’s third Olympic Games, having won a bronze in Tokyo 2020, and the second for Cullell. Both will be hoping that they return victorious from Paris and if they do, it will be nice to think that La Nucia was a small part of their Olympic journey.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.