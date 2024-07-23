Stars Gala classical ballet in Alicante

By Donna Williams •
Alicante’s Principal Theater will be home to ballet
If you love the arts, and ballet in particular, then Alicante’s Principal Theater has a real treat in store Saturday July 27.
The Stars Gala, organised by the National Association of Professional Ballet and the largest production of classical ballet in Alicante, returns for its eleventh edition. It features some of the most outstanding ballet stars from around the world
Famous classical ballets, including Paquita, La Sylphide and The Flames of Paris, will be performed alongside more contemporary pieces by the most renowned choreographers.
Among the performances will be the Pas de Deux from ‘After the Rain’ by Christopher Wheeldon performed by Anna Oi and James Stout, and ‘Les Lutins’ by Johann Kobborg performed by Dmitry Zagrebin, Francesca Velicu and Jorge Palacios.
Tickets for the Stars Gala, priced from 30 euros, are available from the Theatre’s box office and website. The proceeds from the gala will support a scholarship programme and provide direct aid to dance students facing challenges of a social and economic nature.
