Statue of Adra Patron Saint restored

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 17:47

A large number of worshippers travelled to Sevilla Credit: Adra Council

On Saturday July 20, a delegation from the church in Adra travelled to Sevilla to attend a special mass in honour of the Blessed Virgin of the Sea.

Patron Saint statue restored

This statue of the Virgin had been sent to goldsmith, restorer and sculptor José Manuel Cosano to bring it back to a perfect state and following the mass in the Iglesia de la Misericordia, the statue was transported back to Adra.

This was all organised by the Hermandad de la Stma Virgen del Mar y San Nicolás de Tolentino and on Friday July 26 at 8pm at the Hermitage of San Sebastian in Adra, there will be a solemn thanksgiving mass to welcome back the Patron Saint and Perpetual Mayor.

The Boss is Back

In a somewhat unexpected comment on social media a special tag was created simple saying “the boss is back”.

There are now of a number of statues from different parishes within Almeria which have been restored to their original glory and have been put back on display.