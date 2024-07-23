Statue of Adra Patron Saint restored

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 17:47
A large number of worshippers travelled to Sevilla
Credit: Adra Council
On Saturday July 20, a delegation from the church in Adra travelled to Sevilla to attend a special mass in honour of the Blessed Virgin of the Sea.
This statue of the Virgin had been sent to goldsmith, restorer and sculptor José Manuel Cosano to bring it back to a perfect state and following the mass in the Iglesia de la Misericordia, the statue was transported back to Adra.
This was all organised by the Hermandad de la Stma Virgen del Mar y San Nicolás de Tolentino and on Friday July 26 at 8pm at the Hermitage of San Sebastian in Adra, there will be a solemn thanksgiving mass to welcome back the Patron Saint and Perpetual Mayor.
In a somewhat unexpected comment on social media a special tag was created simple saying “the boss is back”.
There are now of a number of statues from different parishes within Almeria which have been restored to their original glory and have been put back on display.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
