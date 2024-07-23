The Netherlands fine four airlines for €1 million

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 15:53

Aeroplane at night Credit: Maarten Visser, Flickr

Since 2021, the Netherlands introduced new measures to limit noise pollution produced by aeroplanes.

Since then, airlines were only allowed to take off and land between the allocated slots between 11 pm and 7pm. The measures apply to the Netherlands´ busiest airports, including the Schiphol, Rotterdam, The Hague and Eindhoven Airports, with fines issued to all those violating the time slots.

The sum of the fines depends on the sound category of the plane, making an exception to government flights, emergency landings and humanitarian flights.

Dutch transport inspectors have now fined four airlines a total of more than €1 million for for flying at night without having a proper take-off and not returning to their slots at the Schiphol and Eindhoven airports.

The Aviation Authority of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate issued the fines, with €930,000 issued to EasyJet Europe, Switzerland and the UK, €50,000 to British Airways, €120,000 to TUI and €25,000 to Vueling.