Torrox blaze forces evacuation

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 10:29
El Morche Fire Leads to Evacuation.
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
IN the early hours of July 22, a fire broke out in a single-story house on the N-340 in the El Morche area of Torrox. As a precaution, fifty residents from a nearby apartment block were evacuated. The incident occurred just before 1:00 am, according to the Emergency Services (Cecem 112) in Andalucía.
Witnesses reported the fire, prompting an immediate response from the Local Police, Málaga Provincial Firefighters, Emergency Health Services 061, and the Guardia Civil. Firefighters determined that the blaze started in the exterior patio of the house, and only smoke affected the house’s interior and the adjacent building.
Despite the alarming situation, no one was injured. The Local Police safely evacuated the fifty residents from the nearby apartment block, and they were able to return to their homes once the fire was extinguished. No medical assistance was required for any of the residents involved in the incident.
This fire follows another incident on July 17 in El Morche, where the historic beach bar Cacola was destroyed in a blaze that erupted during the early morning hours. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
If you find yourself facing a fire emergency in the Axarquía region of Málaga, follow these steps to ensure safety:
