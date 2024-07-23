Torrox blaze forces evacuation

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 10:29

El Morche Fire Leads to Evacuation. Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

IN the early hours of July 22, a fire broke out in a single-story house on the N-340 in the El Morche area of Torrox. As a precaution, fifty residents from a nearby apartment block were evacuated. The incident occurred just before 1:00 am, according to the Emergency Services (Cecem 112) in Andalucía.

Blaze Originates in Exterior Patio

Witnesses reported the fire, prompting an immediate response from the Local Police, Málaga Provincial Firefighters, Emergency Health Services 061, and the Guardia Civil. Firefighters determined that the blaze started in the exterior patio of the house, and only smoke affected the house’s interior and the adjacent building.

Emergency Services Respond to Fire: No Injuries Reported in Incident

Despite the alarming situation, no one was injured. The Local Police safely evacuated the fifty residents from the nearby apartment block, and they were able to return to their homes once the fire was extinguished. No medical assistance was required for any of the residents involved in the incident.

Recent Fire Adds to El Morche’s Troubles

This fire follows another incident on July 17 in El Morche, where the historic beach bar Cacola was destroyed in a blaze that erupted during the early morning hours. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

What to Do in a Fire Emergency in Axarquía

If you find yourself facing a fire emergency in the Axarquía region of Málaga, follow these steps to ensure safety:

Alert Authorities: Immediately call 112 to report the fire. Provide clear details about the location and nature of the fire. Evacuate Safely: If advised or if the fire is close, evacuate the area quickly. Use the nearest exit and avoid using elevators. Follow Evacuation Routes: Stick to designated evacuation routes and avoid areas with heavy smoke. If you’re in a building, use stairs instead of elevators. Stay Informed: Listen to local news and follow instructions from emergency services. Keep updated on the fire’s progress and any changes in evacuation plans. Avoid Smoke Exposure: If you can’t evacuate, stay low to the ground where the air is clearer, and cover your nose and mouth with a cloth. Assist Neighbors: Help those who may need assistance, including elderly or disabled individuals

For more Axarquia news and events click here