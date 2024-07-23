By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:43

Tortoise on the tracks: Solomon's slow but steady train adventure. Image: Network Rail Wessex / X

A tortoise named Solomon took his motto of “slow and steady” to new heights, causing a commotion on the train tracks near Ascot station in the UK.

The ambitious shelled wanderer decided to explore beyond his usual back garden and ended up starring in a railway drama that left commuters scratching their heads.

Bagshot Beeline

South Western Railway reported that Solomon was spotted making a beeline for Bagshot – well, more of a ‘tortoise line’ – which led to a brief but unexpected delay.

According to eyewitnesses, the train driver saw Solomon moving with impressive speed for a tortoise, proving that even the slowest creatures can have a moment of glory.

VIP Escort

Engineers quickly scooped up Solomon and gave him a VIP escort to the Ascot platform, where he was treated to a special ride on a train.

Despite the minor hiccup in service, Network Rail Wessex was quick to apologise for the inconvenience and explained that Solomon’s escapade was due to a gap in a fence.

High-Speed Chase

They urged the public to remember that railway tracks are no place for a casual stroll and reminded everyone that trains need a considerable distance to stop, especially when it involves a tortoise doing his best impression of a high-speed chase.

As for Solomon, he was eventually reunited with his owner, who probably had some explaining to do about the adventurous escape artist of the family.