UK´s PM is considering scrapping the two-child benefit cap – could save families

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 8:39

Policies could save families Credit: namo deet, Pexels

The UK government is considering scrapping the two-child benefit cap, which could alleviate the lives of thousands of families. Will the scrapping make the new generation more willing to have children?

The “unfair” policy

“With 1,6 million children impacted by this cruel and unfair policy, the two-child limit punishes children just for having siblings. Scrapping it could immediately lift half a million children out of poverty,” said Dan Paskins, the executive director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at Save the Children UK.

The cap was introduced by the then-Conservative chancellor, George Osborne in 2015, affecting 1,6 million children in the UK, as revealed by the Department for Work and Pensions. With a few exceptions, the cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or child tax credit for a third child, deterring families across the UK from having more children.

Lift the cap

A growing number of Labour MPs have been pressuring the UK´s new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer to lift the cap to help families across the UK and reduce poverty.

The SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn stated; “The two-child cap was the Tories operating at their worst so, scrapping the cap would deliver on the promise made to the public for real change.”

The education secretary, Bridget Philipson, also commented that the lifting of the cap would greatly benefit those in need, saying that the government should “consider (lifting the cap) as one of several levers in terms of how we make sure we lift children out of poverty.”

The PM supported Philipson´s statement at the Farnborough International Airshow, commenting; “What the education secretary said this morning, I agree with…We will make sure that the strategy covers all the bases to drive down child poverty. No child should grow up in poverty.”

Keep the cap

Asked about whether there was a split in his party, Keir Starmer said; “I´m not surprised that there´s a real passion about this in the Labour party,” adding that there is “no silver bullet” to solving child poverty.

“It´s a complicated set of factors that I know, and I can see every day in my own constituency, to do with pay, to do with benefits, to do with work, to do with housing, to do with education,” said the PM. “That is why you need a strategy to deal with it, which is why we set up a very strongly chaired body to drive forward that work.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall stated; “Unfortunately it´s also a very expensive measure, but we will need to consider it as one of a number of levers in terms of how we make sure we lift children out of poverty.” Many Ministers have also emphasised that the state of the public finances cannot allow them to abolish the benefit limit.

Growing concern

Today, the UK faces a decline in births, as in 2023, it saw the lowest number of children born since 2002. The Office for National Statistics revealed that 605, 497 births had been recorded in 2022; a 3,1 per cent decrease from 2021.

No longer living in a world where agriculture can sustain lives, many families are stopped from having children merely due to not being able to afford them without the government´s help.

The Office for National Statistics stated that families with three or more children in the UK made up 15 per cent of households in 2022. Many fear that if not scrapped, the two-child benefit cap will lead to a continuing decline in the UK´s population and keep poverty growing.