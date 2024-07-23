Why does food waste increase by 30% during Spain’s summer?

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:39

Vegetable waste: Food waste like these vegetables represents wasted money and considerable greenhouse emissions. Credit: ArieStudio / Shutterstock

Spain´s scorching summer heat causes a rise in food waste as the heat accelerates food´s decomposition, meaning as much as 30 per cent more food waste is produced in the summer months in Spain.

These findings come from a report done by Phenix, largely based on data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. The report points out the challenges being faced by restaurants, supermarkets, and local ´fruterias´ alike, as temperatures continue to rise amid the ongoing heat wave in Spain.

Fruits, vegetables, and meat products are the most susceptible to spoiling early, and as such, make up the majority of the food having to be thrown away as it does not meet quality or safety standards.

Irregular shopping habits

The climbing temperatures are further complicated by the arrival of many vacationers to the south of Spain, this irregularity in customers´ consumer habits exacerbates the problem of food going uneaten, and in turn, needing to be thrown away. Not only does this hurt the bottom lines of anywhere selling food, but it also causes a considerable amount of environmental damage in the form of greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse emissions

The United Nations´ Food and Agriculture Organization, reports that around a third of all food produced by humans is wasted or thrown away, and all this waste generates 3.3 gigatons of CO2, or eight per cent of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

Concluding the report, Phenix recommends that shoppers properly store purchased items, avoid unnecessary items when shopping, and make donations to food banks.