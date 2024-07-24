By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 12:51

Airport drop-off rip-off: Skyrocketing parking fees fuel outrage. Image: Juiced Up Media / Shutterstock.com.

As UK airports enter their peak summer season, seven of the top 20 airports have increased their drop-off parking charges since last summer.

These figures are according to a recent RAC analysis.

London Gatwick, Edinburgh, Birmingham, and Bristol have all raised their fees by £1, while Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, and Aberdeen have increased theirs by 50p.

Fortunately, nine airports have kept their prices the same this year.

Free Drop-Off

Only London City, Cardiff, and Inverness airports still offer free drop-off zones.

London Luton provides a temporary free drop-off zone at its Mid Stay Car Park, a 10-minute walk or shuttle bus ride from the terminal due to last year’s fire closure of the usual drop-off area.

London Stansted is the most expensive, charging £7 for up to 15 minutes, followed by Leeds Bradford at £6.50 for 10 minutes, and London Gatwick and Bristol at £6 for 10 minutes.

Manchester offers the worst value, charging £5 for just five minutes, equivalent to £1 per minute. Leeds Bradford follows, charging 65p per minute.

Rip-Off Charges

An RAC survey shows that 81 per cent of drivers who have used airport drop-off zones in the past year consider the charges a “rip-off,” with 71 per cent believing all airports should offer free drop-offs. Only 13 per cent understand why these charges exist.

Despite some airports justifying high fees by claiming they encourage public transport use, nearly 40 per cent of respondents say there is no feasible public transport alternative, and 34 per cent find the options too unreliable.

Heavy Luggage

The main reason for driving, cited by 59 per cent of respondents, is the impracticality of travelling with heavy luggage on public transport.

For those looking to save money, many airports offer free or cheaper short-term parking further from the terminal, though this may be less convenient.