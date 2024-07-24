By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 9:07

Alicante Port: Fewer passengers but more vehicles. Image: Puerto de Alicante.

The first month of Operation Strait Passage (OPE) at the port of Alicante has seen a decrease in passenger numbers compared to last year, but an increase in the number of vehicles boarded.

From June 13 to July 14, a total of 11,051 passengers boarded ferries connecting Alicante with the Algerian ports of Oran and Algiers.

Fewer passengers

This marks a 7.8 per cent decline from the previous year’s figures, equating to 936 fewer passengers.

In contrast, the number of vehicles transported rose by 18.2 per cent, totalling 3,637, which is 560 more than in 2023.

Merchant Transit

One potential factor contributing to the decline in passenger numbers could be the customs restrictions in Algeria, leading to reduced merchant transit.

During the past month, there were eleven ferry rotations arriving in Alicante in the morning and returning to Algeria in the afternoon, one more rotation than the same period last year.

Overall Assessment

The overall assessment of OPE’s first month, coordinated by Civil Protection under the Government Subdelegation in Alicante, indicates that 12 healthcare services were provided to travellers heading to Algeria, a significant reduction of 67.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, social assistance requests have decreased by 51.9 per cent, dropping from 214 to 103, with most of these requests being for information.