Almafra Summer Fest, Alfas del Pi

By Donna Williams •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:03
Almafra Summer Fest includes lots of pool games
Credit:campingalmafra.es
The Almafra Summer Fest, which includes a day and night programme, will take place on Saturday July 27 at Camping International Almafra in Alfas del Pi.
The day starts at 11am with lots of activities around the pool including slides, aerobics, water splash, family pool games, adult water polo and club dances right through to 3pm. All are welcome although there is a charge of 5 euros for those not already staying at the campsite.
The evening entertainment begins at 8pm with a bar-b-que and continues until 11.30pm, when everybody is invited to get back in the pool! During the evening, guests can enjoy a mini-disco, visual and acrobatic show, a Michael Jackson tribute, and a ‘not to be missed’ foam party.
It is a fun day and night for all ages with lots of water activities, perfect in this blistering heat.
Camping International Almafra’s address is Partida de Cabut 25, 03503 L’Alfàs del Pi, Alicante.
Further information, including a detailed breakdown of the itinerary for both day and night, can be found on Facebook.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.