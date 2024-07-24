Almafra Summer Fest, Alfas del Pi

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:03

Almafra Summer Fest includes lots of pool games Credit:campingalmafra.es

The Almafra Summer Fest, which includes a day and night programme, will take place on Saturday July 27 at Camping International Almafra in Alfas del Pi.

The day starts at 11am with lots of activities around the pool including slides, aerobics, water splash, family pool games, adult water polo and club dances right through to 3pm. All are welcome although there is a charge of 5 euros for those not already staying at the campsite.

Almafra Summer Fest evening activities

The evening entertainment begins at 8pm with a bar-b-que and continues until 11.30pm, when everybody is invited to get back in the pool! During the evening, guests can enjoy a mini-disco, visual and acrobatic show, a Michael Jackson tribute, and a ‘not to be missed’ foam party.

It is a fun day and night for all ages with lots of water activities, perfect in this blistering heat.

Camping International Almafra’s address is Partida de Cabut 25, 03503 L’Alfàs del Pi, Alicante.

Further information, including a detailed breakdown of the itinerary for both day and night, can be found on Facebook.