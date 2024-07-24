By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 13:26

Almoradí's big upgrade: €1.9M market makeover. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.

Almoradi has received a grant of €1,977,752 from European funds to finance improvements in the weekly and Saturday market area.

The planned upgrades include expanding the pavements, enhancing accessibility, repaving streets, and upgrading public lighting and the drinking water system on Calle Canalejas.

Additionally, lighting will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución, and decorative lighting will be added to the façades of the Church of San Andrés Apóstol, the Town Hall, and the Teatro Cortés.

Public Lighting

Public lighting will also be upgraded in the vicinity of the weekly market and the surrounding commercial areas.

The project will also see the installation of advertising systems at strategic locations throughout the municipality, the addition of a decorative element that represents the town, and the installation of pergolas and sunshades in the Plaza de la Constitución, particularly in the existing children’s play area.

Local Commerce

According to the Council, the upgrade aims to create a more pleasant environment, thereby improving the appeal and image of local commerce in Almoradí.