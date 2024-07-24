Autism support with ALTEA summer camp

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 9:22

Visit to the ALTEA summer camp Credit: ALTEA

ALTEA is a non-profit association founded by a group of parents with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

It’s headquarters is in Huercal de Almeria although it undertakes work in much of Almeria Province including Almeria capital, Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido and Vicar.

Helping those with Autism

The members of ALTEA and their team of specialist professionals work tirelessly to provide the province and diagnosed families with the resources they need to be equal members of the community.

They currently work with more than 160 families and this year have organised a summer camp to provide a useful diversion for many of the children that they serve as well as a break for their parents.

Summer camp

On Friday July 19, ALTEA received a visit from Francisco Bellido, Territorial Delegate of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, together with Diego Martinez, responsible for the Andalucian Youth Institute in Almeria, to familiarise themselves with the work undertaken in the camp.

Also present were two councillors from Roquetas de Mar and those working for ALTEA consider the visit demonstrates the commitment of local and regional authorities to social inclusion and support for people with autism and their families.