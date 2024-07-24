Axarquía water reserves plummet to crisis levels

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquía Reservoirs Reach Critical Levels
WATER reserves in the Axarquía region are in a precarious state, with levels significantly lower than a year ago. The five key reservoirs, including Guadalhorce, Casasola, La Viñuela, and El Limonero, now average less than 20 per cent of their capacity, showing a drop of 50 cubic hectometres compared to last year.
In particular, La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in Málaga, holds just 17.5 per cent of its capacity, or about 28.7 cubic hectometres, down from previous levels. Guadalhorce reservoirs, along with Casasola in Almogía and El Limonero in Málaga, together hold roughly 77 cubic hectometres, a decrease from 127 last year. La Concepción also shows a slight decline compared to 2023.
Efforts to manage the situation include minimal irrigation allowances for Guadalhorce’s citrus crops and extensive use of treated wastewater. The region is awaiting a rainy autumn to help recover from past deficits. Authorities are pushing for national water agreements and improvements, including a new desalination plant for Axarquía, which remains under discussion.
