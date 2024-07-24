Axarquía water reserves plummet to crisis levels

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Axarquía Reservoirs Reach Critical Levels Image: Facebook/ Juan Serralvo Negrete

WATER reserves in the Axarquía region are in a precarious state, with levels significantly lower than a year ago. The five key reservoirs, including Guadalhorce, Casasola, La Viñuela, and El Limonero, now average less than 20 per cent of their capacity, showing a drop of 50 cubic hectometres compared to last year.

Current Reservoir Capacities Dismal Compared to Last Year

In particular, La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in Málaga, holds just 17.5 per cent of its capacity, or about 28.7 cubic hectometres, down from previous levels. Guadalhorce reservoirs, along with Casasola in Almogía and El Limonero in Málaga, together hold roughly 77 cubic hectometres, a decrease from 127 last year. La Concepción also shows a slight decline compared to 2023.

Efforts Underway to Manage Water Shortage, Including Limited Irrigation and Wastewater Use

Efforts to manage the situation include minimal irrigation allowances for Guadalhorce’s citrus crops and extensive use of treated wastewater. The region is awaiting a rainy autumn to help recover from past deficits. Authorities are pushing for national water agreements and improvements, including a new desalination plant for Axarquía, which remains under discussion.

How to Help: Some Water-Saving Tips

At Home

Fix Leaks Promptly: Leaky faucets, toilets, and pipes can waste a lot of water. Repair them as soon as possible. Install Water-Efficient Fixtures: Use low-flow showerheads, faucets, and toilets to reduce water use. Take Shorter Showers: Aim for 5-10 minutes, and consider turning off the water while lathering up. Turn Off the Tap: Don’t leave the tap running while brushing your teeth, washing your hands, or shaving. Use a Broom Instead of a Hose: Clean driveways and sidewalks with a broom rather than hosing them down.

In the Garden

Water Early or Late: Water plants early in the morning or late in the evening to minimize evaporation. Use Drip Irrigation: Install a drip irrigation system to deliver water directly to the roots where it’s needed most. Mulch: Apply mulch around plants to retain soil moisture and reduce the need for frequent watering. Choose Drought-Resistant Plants: Opt for native or drought-tolerant plants that require less water.

In the Kitchen

Run Dishwashers Only When Full: Wait until your dishwasher is fully loaded before running it to maximize water efficiency. Use a Bowl for Washing: When washing vegetables or dishes by hand, use a bowl of water instead of running the tap. Save Cooking Water: Reuse water from cooking vegetables to water plants or use it in soups and sauces.

In the Laundry

Wash Full Loads: Only run your washing machine with full loads to conserve water and energy. Use the Right Water Level Setting: Adjust the water level on your machine to match the size of the load.

General Practices

Collect Rainwater: Use rain barrels to collect and store rainwater for watering plants and gardens. Educate Others: Share water-saving tips with friends and family to spread awareness and encourage conservation. Monitor Your Water Usage: Keep track of your water bills and usage to identify areas where you can cut back.

For more Axarquia news and events click here