Britain’s top Olympians to watch at Paris 2024

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 14:31

Team Great Britain: Britain's Olympic delegation arrives in style at Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics. Credit: Andrew Will / Shutterstock

Paris 2024 will once again give a stage to the world’s top athletes as they compete for an Olympic gold medal and glory for their country. Here are Team GB’s stars to watch.

Tom Daley

The 30-year-old diver will compete in his record-setting 5th Olympics among British divers. He burst onto the scene at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, competing at just 14 years old. He became one of the youngest-ever British Olympians in that tournament, and the baby-faced diver turned veteran will seek to defend his gold medal earned at Tokyo 2020 on July 29.

Helen Glover

The 38-year-old British rowing phenom will look to bring her third gold medal home to her three kids, as she returns from retirement for the third time after previously retiring after Rio and Tokyo. She will compete first on July 28, then potentially on August 1 for the final.

Andy Murray

Paris will be the 37-year-old Scottish tennis legend’s swan song performance, as he has announced his retirement from tennis after Paris 2024. He lifted gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016 and looks to bring home another gold medal for Team GB beginning on July 27 as he competes in men’s singles and men’s doubles.

Max Whitlock

Whitlock is another athlete returning to the saddle from retirement as he prepares for the pommel horse event on August 3. The 31-year-old from Hertfordshire could become the first-ever gymnast to win four gold medals on a single apparatus.

Jade Jones

Jade Jones is on a quest for redemption as the international Taekwondo star stunningly lost in Tokyo’s first round of competition after winning gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She cleared her name after a doping investigation was launched after she failed to provide a urine sample in 2023; however, the investigation was later dropped. 31-year-old Jones will compete in the 57 kg discipline of the event as a part of Team GB’s four-person taekwondo team, competing on August 8.

Sky Brown

The 16-year-old skateboarder, who taught herself how to skate from YouTube videos, will look to follow up on her bronze medal performance at Tokyo 2021. At only 13, Brown became the youngest-ever British athlete to win a medal at the Olympics. She was hoping to represent Britain in not only skateboarding but also surfing; however, she did not qualify, and given that Paris 2024’s surfing event will be held in Tahiti, over 9,500 miles away from Paris, this may be a blessing in disguise. Brown’s skateboarding event will take place on August 8.

Keely Hodgkinson

At Tokyo 2021, Hodgkinson surprised many by winning a silver medal in the women’s 800-metre event. Hot off of a European title victory in June, she is predicted to be a medal favourite in her event. The 22-year-old broke a 26-year-old record set by Kelly Holmes in her Tokyo Silver and will look to keep her success rolling on August 2–5 in Paris.

Louie Hinchcliffe

The 21-year-old’s plan to move to the US to pursue his running career was not looked upon kindly by his parents, but his perseverance, and mentorship by former American sprinter Carl Lewis have taken his career to new heights. His blistering time in his 100-metre event of 9.95 seconds landed him a collegiate national title in the US, and he followed that up by winning the UK Athletics Championship, which landed him a spot to represent Britain at Paris 2024. He will compete in the 100-metre event on August 3–4.



