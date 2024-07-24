Crunch time for STC’s Telefonica holding

By Linda Hall • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 12:54

TELEFONICA: Holds strategic Defence ministry contracts Photo credit: Telefonica

Spain’s government, specifically its Defence ministry, has three months in which to authorise or reject STC’s Telefonica holding.

STC, 64 per cent controlled by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, acquired 4.9 per cent of Telefonica’s shares in the summer of 2023. It also owns a further 5 per cent in derivatives that could be converted into shares, giving STC a theoretical 9.9 per cent stake in Spain’s principal telecommunications company.

Foreign investors may hold up to 10 per cent of a strategic company before the government looks more closely, but owing to Telefonica’s Defence contracts this was lowered to 5 per cent. The Spanish government meanwhile bought 10 per cent Telefonica shares to offset STC’s acquisition.

Market sources are said to be unworried by the STC holding, owing to the strong presence of other Spanish shareholders including Criteria, CaixaBank’s investment company, which also possesses a 9.9 per cent Telefonica holding.