DJ Jeff Mills at Sophie Festival, Churriana

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 14:38

DJ, Jeff Mills, legendary Techno producer, composer

‘The Wizard’, Jeff Mills, US DJ, percussionist, composer and producer and one of the original pioneers of Techno and dance music is playing the Sophie Festival August 3 in Churriana, Malaga.

Mills has received multiple accolades, not least from the French Minister of Culture who awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his services to the arts.

DJ tricks like beat juggling and scratching

Mills started his career in the early 1980s using the name ‘the Wizard’ when he would perform DJ tricks like beat juggling and scratching. These days he can be seen working 3 decks, a drum machine, and up to 70 records per hour. He was mentioned by Detroit rapper Eminem in his song ‘Groundhog Day’, from the album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’. In it, Eminem says: ‘...and discovered this DJ who was mixing, I say it to this day, if you ain’t listened to the Wizard, you ain’t have a f****** clue what you was missing...’.

Jeff Mills will be playing on Saturday August 3 from 4pm along with Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte, at the Sophie Festival, Churriana. Ticket prices start at €27 and are available from sophie.es