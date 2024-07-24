Famous YouTuber raises funds for childhood cancer

By Catherine McGeer •
Running Strong for Cancer Research
THE GREFG, a popular YouTuber from Murcia, has joined the challenge organised by the athlete and influencer Pitufollow to raise funds for children battling cancer. This initiative aims to set a positive example for their millions of followers on social media. Sergio Turull, known as Pitufollow, is running along the Mediterranean coast for ten days to support the fight against childhood cancer.
David Cánovas, also known as TheGrefg, has taken a break from Andorra to spend time at his family home in Alhama de Murcia. Eager to contribute to the cause, he ran 27 kilometres with Pitufollow through the Region of Murcia. Their journey took two and a half hours and ended near Tentegorra in the Campo de Cartagena.
At the end of the run, TheGrefg pledged to donate €100 for each kilometre he completed. The funds raised, now exceeding €13,000, will go to the ‘El jardín de mi hospi‘ project at the maternal and child hospital in Málaga. Pitufollow started his run from Cádiz on July 8 and plans to finish on July 30.
