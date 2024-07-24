On July 22, Sax athlete Juan Antonio Cabo Gil embarked on the gruelling Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, known as the “most difficult foot race in the world.”

This 135-mile (217 km) ultramarathon starts in Badwater Basin in Death Valley and ends at Whitney Portal, the base of operations for Mount Whitney, at an altitude of 2,548 metres.

Cabo faced temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius in one of the hottest places on Earth.

Mountain Ranges

The ultramarathon course traverses three mountain ranges, with an approximate total ascent of 14,600 feet (4,450 metres) and a descent of 6,100 feet (1,859 metres).

The race begins at Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America at 282 feet (85.5 metres) below sea level, and finishes at Whitney Portal, near the highest point in central North America.

Key Locations

The route includes key locations such as Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, Panamint Springs, Salt Creek, Darwin, Keeler, Lone Pine, and Alabama Hills.

Winners often complete this extreme challenge in less than 24 hours.

The race is highly exclusive, this year only 99 athletes from 21 different nationalities participated.

Spanish Competitors

Among the Spanish competitors were Juan Antonio Cabo Gil from Sax Athletics Club, Iván Penalva López from Valencia, and Luis de Santiago from Sant Cugat del Vallès.