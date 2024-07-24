Funky Mama Curl & DJ Ricky, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 20:00
Mama Curl blowing the roof off the Groove Bar.
Mama Curl, Instagram
A Funky night on Saturday July 27 at the Groove bar, Fuengirola with Mami Curl and guest Djs.
Starting at 6.30pm at The Groove Bar in the Puero Deportivo de Fuengirola, a night of Funk and dancing with a special session from DJ Ricky that will get you moving and grooving. He will be bringing a varied mix of funky beats, hits, and classics, all before the live band hits the stage.
Next up is Mami Curl with rock, blues and pop coves from the Malaga group with a really powerful female vocalist, guitars, drums and bass. Don’t miss out. The party starts at 6.30pm and goes on until late.
