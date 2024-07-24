Godfather of British blues dies

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 10:41

John Mayall celebrated his 90th birthday on November 29 last Credit: John Mayall Facebook

When you chart the history of the British blues scene, two names stand out, the late Alexis Korner and John Mayall who died on Monday, July 22 aged 90.

Having completed three years of national service, which took him to Korea, to some extent he was a late starter in the music industry, moving from Macclesfield to London when he was 30 to become a professional.

Ground breaking Bluesbreakers

In 1963, he put together the first incarnation of the Bluesbreakers which over time attracted such luminaries as Eric Clapton, Peter Green, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mick Taylor, Jack Bruce and so many more.

Nicknamed the ‘Godfather of British Blues’, Mayall had a number of top ten albums in the early period of his career but was never as big as his former band mates who went on to become famous with bands such as Cream, Fleetwood Mac, Free and the Rolling Stones.

In 1970 he moved to California and spent much of his later life there although in 1979 a fire destroyed his Laurel Canyon home, resulting in the loss of everything including recordings, antiques and his diary.

At the time that Mayall first embraced the blues, American artists were playing to segregated audiences, very little of their music was ever played on ‘white’ radio stations so that it is thanks in part to him and his band members that America discovered the truth about the blues.

Recognised by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

It was only this year that Mayall was recognised by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but he passed away before he could attend the Award ceremony.

A statement from his family on Social Media announced his death, saying “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22nd, 2024, surrounded by loving family.

“Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.”

Tributes from former band members and friends show the depth of feeling that exists for the loss of this deeply committed musician.