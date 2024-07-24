By Donna Williams •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:26
Havanas Beach Club is perfect for a girls' get-together
Credit: Havanas Beach Club
The vibrant town of Calpe is now home to the brand-new Havanas Beach Club, which offers a unique, fun, and lavish poolside environment.
If you have a desire to laze in the sun while sipping a refreshing cocktail, ‘movie star’ style, then this is the place for you.
This uniquely designed venue is the ideal hangout to head to with your girlfriends if you are looking for a pool session, followed by a delicious lunch. Their restaurant offers a wide array of mouthwatering dishes and is open from midday right through to 10pm.
However, if you are looking for somewhere to enjoy your favourite sporting event on a big screen, then the Havanas Sports Lounge, with its brand new 4K screens, will probably be your idea of heaven. This space offers relaxation with large, comfy sofas to kick back on and enjoy an ice-cold beer with friends.
Havanas Beach Club is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am until late.
For further information visit their website or call 672 599 005.
Havanas Beach Cub, Calle Almendros 1A, 03170
