Healthy habits campaign for Mijas elderly

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 13:52

Healthy Habits drop in centre for the elderly, Las Lagunas, Mijas. Image: ayuntamiento de MIjas

Every Wednesday, between 9am And 12, Red Cross volunteers will be at the Active Participation Center (Centro de Participación Activa) in Las Lagunas to take the blood pressure of local elderly residents and inform them of preventive measures to cope with high temperatures.

Mijas Town Council and the Red Cross have just announced that they will continue the drop-in service throughout August giving advice on healthy habits and checking blood pressure to monitor everyone’s health and well being in the Summer, as they did on Wednesdays in July.

More vulnerable at this time of year

‘Our elderly neighbours are more vulnerable at this time of year, and it is for this reason that we have decided to extend the drop-in centre for another month,’Silvia Marin, Councillor for Senior Citizens in Mijas said in a statement. July saw at least 30 visitors a day to the centre.

Marín took the opportunity to thank the Red Cross for launching the initiative and their involvement and affection with which they have been helping local senior citizens. ‘In this sense, we must remember that this campaign about healthy habits is essential before more heatwaves hit.’

General advice given at the drop-in centre includes staying well-hydrated, eating light meals, keeping outdoor activities to only the morning and later evening during, keeping the home cooler by lowering blinds. Rolling out awnings and turning off as many electrical devices as possible, among others.