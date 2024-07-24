Ice cream adventures: Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 8:01

Taiyaki filled with soft ice cream and its fish-shaped Credit: La Pecera Facebook Tayakitos

One of great the pleasures of living in the Malaga region is the amazing quality and variations in ice creams, coupled with an almost never ending array of flavours and combinations. Here, we present some of the hippest, most talked about ice cream recommendations on social media today, and where to find them.

BajoCero, Malaga

This one has been trending for a while and people are travelling from far and wide to taste their wares. They define themselves as ‘Ice cream artists’ as they are continually innovating in new flavours, textures and shapes. While they do still stock all your familiar favourites, there are also ice creams for the more adventurous.

How about one that was featured on local TV news programmes recently, the ‘Trompe l’oeil Hamburger’, a giant hamburger made of sweet Brio bread, cherry ice cream simulating the tomato, pistachio ice cream as lettuce, pastry cream as cheese, and chocolate ice cream as hamburger meat. It only weighed 18kg.

Camino del Colmenar 30, C., Portazgo, 1, in Málaga

Fish-shaped Taiyaki filled with soft ice cream

La Pecera, Malaga

Or perhaps something a little easier on the digestion at La Pecera, Malaga. Here they present a take away concept of their patented Taiyaki filled with soft ice cream and its fish-shaped Tayakitos. You can choose between the flavors of Nocilla®, Cream, Greek Yogurt and Pirulin® to fill their famous and unmistakable Taiyakis; The final touch, as always, will be provided by the toppings.

They can be found on Calle Calderón de la Barca 2, Malaga.

Heladeria Morango, Benalmadena

But not just in the hip capital of the region can you find such ice-creamy delights. In Benalmadena, and also featured on local TV news programmes, TikTok superstars Heladeria Morango. With some 20 million TikTok followers, this one has to be tried. The company has two stores so far. The original in Benalmádena, and a recently opened branch in Fuengirola.

Avenida Juan Luis Peralta 51, Benalmádena.