Jazzpolop Festival coming to town from July 31

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 15:36

The Groovaloovas will be closing the Festival Credit: FB: Groovaloovas

Studies have shown that listening to jazz music is a great way to improve your mental well-being. It is said to encourage higher levels of creativity and improve memory and mood.

This is excellent news for Polop residents because the 13th Jazzpolop Festival will be coming to town from July 31 to August 3, and with no charge, everyone is free to experience the magic of jazz.

The music will start at 10pm with Loe Sanbie and Aitor Llorca Quartet, a multicultural band that fuses the sounds of jazz, funk, and reggae.

On August 1, at 10pm, the trio Le Jazz Hot will transport the audience back to the golden age of jazz and swing in the 1930s and 1940s.

Jazzpolop Festival closes with the Groovaloovas

On August 2, starting at 10:30pm, the flautist and composer Maria Toro will demonstrate her melodic personality with her undeniably unique music. Fernando Lamadrid, one of the most influential Spanish bassists, will follow her.

The Filthy Six from the UK will bring their horn-led, organ-fuelled soul jazz, funk, and boogaloo mix to the Festival on August 3 at 10.30pm. The Festival will then close with a hefty, energetic dose of soul and funk from the Groovaloovas from midnight onwards.

For further information, including the venue of each act, visit their Facebook page.