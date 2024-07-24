Juergas Rock preparations a bit rocky

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 21:16
Spraying the Festival site
Credit: Adra Council
With less than a week to go before the Juergas Rock Festival starts on July 31, the Adra Council has started work on preparing the festival site.
This is the 11th year that it has taken place but the festival area appears from latest photos to be somewhat run down, even though it is adjacent to the sea.
The first action has been to bring in a mobile disinfection unit to spray the ground in order to destroy insects including mosquitos and their eggs.
There is a lot to do before the expected thousands of rock fans descend on Adra for the festival which runs until August 3 with no less than 25 bands performing.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
