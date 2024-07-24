Juergas Rock preparations a bit rocky

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 21:16

Spraying the Festival site Credit: Adra Council

With less than a week to go before the Juergas Rock Festival starts on July 31, the Adra Council has started work on preparing the festival site.

This is the 11th year that it has taken place but the festival area appears from latest photos to be somewhat run down, even though it is adjacent to the sea.

Disinfecting the site

The first action has been to bring in a mobile disinfection unit to spray the ground in order to destroy insects including mosquitos and their eggs.

There is a lot to do before the expected thousands of rock fans descend on Adra for the festival which runs until August 3 with no less than 25 bands performing.