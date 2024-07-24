Karaoke with Ian Hunt at the Auld Dubliner

By Donna Williams •
Karaoke fun at the Auld Dubliner every Thursday
Anyone brave enough to get up and sing at a karaoke night knows how much fun it can be.
There is something about being in front of your peers, singing like you are in the shower, and not taking yourself too seriously that is surprisingly liberating.
If you are looking for your next karaoke fix, head to the Auld Dubliner in Javea on a Thursday night. From 8pm onwards, Ian Hunt will be your karaoke host. He offers every song in every language and invites you “to show him what you can do!”
Of course, if you baulk at the thought of singing, you can always go along and soak up the fun atmosphere while enjoying a glass or two of the best Guinness in the Costa Blanca.
The Auld Dubliner is a traditional but modern Irish sports bar in the heart of Javea. It has a large number of giant TV screens showing a variety of sports. They also play live music and serve great food.
Karaoke, Guinness, great food, fun atmosphere – what more can you ask for on a Thursday night?
Check out their Facebook page for further information on what’s happening at the Auld Dubliner in Javea.
