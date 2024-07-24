By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 17:11
Los Montesinos celebrates 34 years of freedom with epic festivities. Image: Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos / Facebook.
The anniversary celebrations of Los Montesinos’ segregation will take place from July 25 to 30.
Over five days, the festivities will include live music, water and foam parties, performances, sports events, and a large artisan market with various activities.
These events will commemorate 34 years of municipal autonomy (1990-2024).
Historically, Los Montesinos was part of the municipality of Almoradí from the 16th century until 1990.
The traditional guardianship by Almoradí ended when Los Montesinos became an independent municipality through Decree 140/90 of the Generalitat Valenciana.
This decree established Los Montesinos with its own Town Hall and territory, dismembered from Almoradí.
Located in the extreme south of Alicante province and the Valencian Community, Los Montesinos covers an area of 15,132,824 square meters.
It is situated in the southern part of the Bajo Segura region, traditionally known as the “field or dryland,” distinct from the irrigated lands of the Segura River.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
