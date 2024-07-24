Marbella, from town to city

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 17:22

The iconic Orange Square with City Hall in the background Credit: Mark Gilbert CC

The bustling city of Marbella with its ever increasing population from all over the world has moved a long way since the Civil War.

In the early 1960s Marbella was a town with just over 12,000 inhabitants, with fishing, agriculture and some mining being the main industries.

A few families owned the land

Like much of Spain at that time, a few families controlled the bulk of the land but it had a fantastic microclimate, a huge amount of land for development and just a few years later had become a glamorous hangout for the rich and famous.

As early as 1953, Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe (whose godfather was Spain’s King Alfonso XIII) started to build a small, 18 bedroom hotel in order to cater for friends travelling to the town from across Europe and named it Marbella Club Hotel.

In 1955, his cousin Count Rudi von Schönburg who had just graduated in Switzerland accepted an offer to join him and the future of Marbella Club was one of growth, whilst Count Rudi is still regularly seen at the hotel even though he is now 90.

Marbella was the place to be

Suddenly, Marbella was the place to be and be seen, so, many of the film stars and members of European royal families who visited decided to purchase their own properties in the area.

There was of course a boom in property development and the town started to expand as more and more people from both Spain (Madrid is just 600 kilometres away) and abroad, notably the UK at first decided to purchase second homes.

Middle Eastern interest

Later it was the turn of the Middle East with Marbella becoming a favourite with the Saudi Royal Family as well as Middle Eastern investors who helped the property boom to continue.

Having managed to overcome a couple of major scandals with a number of local politicians the town became a city, currently with more than 150,000 registered residents and an infrastructure that has allowed it to become a vibrant 12 month vacation resort rather than just relying on the summer season.

A whole range of properties

Covering 117 square kilometres the city has something for everybody with properties priced in the hundreds of thousands to many millions, excellent private schooling, a superb range of bars and restaurants, top shops as well as busy markets, golf courses galore and some of the finest beaches on the Costa del Sol.

Most expensive areas include The Golden Mile, Guadalmina, Benahavis, Puerto Banus and Nueva Andalucia but there are still bargains to be had elsewhere

Yes, there can be some snarl ups with traffic at the height of the summer season but compared to the bumpy, unbuilt up roads of the 50s and 60s, the dual carriageways and motorways do work although there can be some delays at peak time.

Railway line would boost prices

It is hoped that with sufficient public and council prompting, the National Government will find a way to extend the railway line that runs from Malaga City to Fuengirola so that it finally reaches Marbella and when that does happen, property prices will no doubt rise further.