News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Park Transformation Underway Image: Almuñécar Town Hall

New Skate Park

ALMUÑECAR’S El Pozuelo-Pepe Matías Park is set to get a major upgrade by the end of August. Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya, joined by local councillors recently toured the construction site for a new Skate Park and Fun Track.

The project, costing a total of €350,000, also includes a complete overhaul of the children’s playground, a new pet area, additional petanque courts, and spaces for activities like ping pong and calisthenics. Ruiz Joya expressed his satisfaction with the progress, noting that the facilities will offer high-quality options for both locals and visitors.

They also highlighted that these new additions, designed by Rubén Alcántara and Aitor Veguillas of Soulpark, will enhance the park’s appeal and serve a diverse group of users. He added that the upgrades are part of a promise made during the 2023 election campaign, aimed at revitalising the area and meeting the demands of sports enthusiasts.

Viewpoint Completed

THE Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has unveiled the newly completed garden viewpoint near the Alcazaba-Fortaleza of Vélez-Málaga. Joined by local councillors and the project architect Fernando Casquero, he showcased the work that began last October.

The project includes a subterranean water tank to collect rainwater for irrigation, improving the area’s self-sufficiency. The development enhances connectivity between Calle Palafranero and Calle Fortaleza and features three new viewpoints. These lookouts offer unique perspectives of the town and the Axarquía region.

They highlighted the project’s €171,600 cost, co-financed by the Vélez-Málaga Town Hall and the European Regional Development Fund. They also highlighted the project’s role in beautifying the Historic Centre and providing sustainable irrigation solutions. Fernando Casquero noted the transformation of a degraded area into a pedestrian-friendly space with LED-lit handrails, covering 2,300 square metres, including 1,700 square metres of landscaped gardens.

Parking Solution

THE Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, presented the newly completed 127-space parking lot at the Puerto de Caleta de Vélez recently. This multi-use area aims to ease mobility around the sports and fishing areas. Lupiáñez was accompanied by local councillors and business people.

Lupiáñez expressed his satisfaction with the project, highlighting its importance in improving the area. He noted that the Andalucian Public Ports Agency responded to requests from both local officials and residents, providing a permanent and proper parking solution rather than a temporary fix.

Deputy Mayor of Caleta de Vélez, David Segura also celebrated the completion, emphasising Caleta’s significance in the fishing industry, which supports over 400 families. He pointed out that the parking lot will help manage the growth of caravan parking and enhance the area’s appeal. Both officials noted the strong collaboration between local administrations and the Ports of Andalucía in achieving this goal.

Puppet Festival

LA Herradura is all set to host a Puppet Festival from July 25 to 28 at 10 pm in the Plaza de la Independencia. This family-friendly event is organised by the local government, with support from the Council of Granada.

The festival promises a delightful lineup of puppet shows perfect for kids and families. Each evening features a different performance, bringing characters to life with engaging stories and creative puppetry. From magical adventures to historical tales, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With free entry and shows starting at 10 pm, when it has cooled down, it’s a great way for families to spend time together this summer and experience the joy of puppetry. Don’t miss out on this charming event that celebrates imagination and storytelling!

Night Bus

FROM mid-July and running through September 8, Rincón de la Victoria is making it easier for night owls to get around. The local night bus service, M-168 Búho (Night bus), will now run until 4:00 am on weekends and the nights before public holidays. The route will also be adjusted between Los Rubios and Muelle Heredia. This change brought about in partnership with the Málaga Transport Consortium and bus operators Avanza and ALSA, aims to improve connections across the municipality and province. It’s all about making summer travel smoother for both locals and visitors.

For more Axarquia news and events click here