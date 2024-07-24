By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 10:19
Charlotte Dujardin: a career built on hidden cruelty?
Credit: Charlotte Dujardin/fb
Charlotte Dujardin, the celebrated face of British dressage, has seen her glittering career plunged into crisis following the release of shocking video footage.
The six-time Olympic gold medallist was on the cusp of becoming Britain’s most decorated Olympian before her career imploded. Just days before the Paris 2024 Games, a video has been aired on Good Morning Britain, showing Dujardin repeatedly striking a horse’s legs with a whip. The incident, according to Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, who represents the person who released the video, is just one of many.
The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) was sent video footage on Monday. Dujardin, 39, has now been suspended pending investigation.
Wensing claims his client, a former sponsor, witnessed the abuse multiple times during lessons with Dujardin. “She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute and really hard, really harsh, really tough,” Wensing said. He likened the treatment to that of an “elephant in a circus”.
Dujardin has admitted to an “error of judgment” but claims the incident occurred four years ago. Her statement reads:
The fallout from the scandal is far-reaching. It has cast a shadow over the entire sport of dressage and raised serious questions about animal welfare in equestrianism. As the investigation unfolds, the full extent of the damage to Dujardin’s reputation and career remains to be seen
Do you agree with Charlotte Dujardin’s suspension?
Has her career been built on cruelty?
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
