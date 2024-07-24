By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 10:19

Charlotte Dujardin: a career built on hidden cruelty? Credit: Charlotte Dujardin/fb

Charlotte Dujardin, the celebrated face of British dressage, has seen her glittering career plunged into crisis following the release of shocking video footage.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist was on the cusp of becoming Britain’s most decorated Olympian before her career imploded. Just days before the Paris 2024 Games, a video has been aired on Good Morning Britain, showing Dujardin repeatedly striking a horse’s legs with a whip. The incident, according to Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, who represents the person who released the video, is just one of many.

Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) was sent video footage on Monday. Dujardin, 39, has now been suspended pending investigation.

Wensing claims his client, a former sponsor, witnessed the abuse multiple times during lessons with Dujardin. “She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute and really hard, really harsh, really tough,” Wensing said. He likened the treatment to that of an “elephant in a circus”.

Dujardin claims ‘an error of judgement’ is to blame

Dujardin has admitted to an “error of judgment” but claims the incident occurred four years ago. Her statement reads:

A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.

Charlotte Dujardin, 23rd July 2024.

The fallout from the scandal is far-reaching. It has cast a shadow over the entire sport of dressage and raised serious questions about animal welfare in equestrianism. As the investigation unfolds, the full extent of the damage to Dujardin’s reputation and career remains to be seen

Do you agree with Charlotte Dujardin’s suspension?

Has her career been built on cruelty?