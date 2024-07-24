Paris 2024 Olympic Tickets: Prices and Travel Tips

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 18:28

Hosts ready: Paris looks forward to hosting the world's best athletes. Credit: Hethers / Shutterstock

Paris 2024 is right around the corner. This is your comprehensive guide to getting tickets to Paris 2024’s Olympic games.

Despite the competition starting very soon, with opening ceremonies set for July 26, the official Paris 2024 website is still offering tickets to a wide variety of events. The Olympic Games ticketing website has a clear list of events, venues, and cities to help filter your search, with tickets starting as low as €15! Before buying, be sure to check which round your tickets are for, as tickets in the early rounds are much cheaper than tickets to the medal rounds.

Events like football, rugby, basketball, and boxing all have tickets on sale for early-round matchups for €50 or less.

These low prices go beyond the events themselves; however, hotels in the French capital have been disappointed by low occupancies so far as tourists don’t seem to be turning up in the great numbers hoped for initially.

“We explained to (the tourists) that traffic restrictions were going to be complicated, that the price of a metro ticket was going to triple, that the tourist tax had tripled… On top of that, the weather is difficult, so people are less inclined to come,” said Ze Hotel director Aldric Duval.

Occupancy rates in Paris hotels are down almost 25 per cent for this time in the summer compared to other years.

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are still available as well, an opportunity that would be sorely missed as Paris 2024’s opening ceremony will be the first opening ceremony ever held outside of a stadium and instead through the centre of the city on boats on the Seine River. Each nation will have its own boat, and a total of 10,500 athletes on their respective boats will form a procession down the river for six kilometres until disembarking at the Trocadero, where the ceremony will continue.

Flight tickets from Spain to Paris are hovering slightly above their regular rate, likely due to the perceived demand for tourists converging on the city; however, from cities like Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia, and Sevilla, a one-way ticket for the day still only runs you €60 to the French Capital.