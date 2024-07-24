Record heat in Spain linked to poor cognitive performance

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 8:11

Amid another record-setting year for high temperatures, in which 80 per cent of Spanish municipalities are under a temperature warning, recent studies have illustrated the link between high heat and cognitive function. The brain’s heat sensitivity The brain is a particularly sensitive organ to heat, and recent studies have illustrated the brain’s decreased performance when exposed to prolonged, extreme heat. Sandra Gimenez, a neurophysiologist at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, expanded on the subject, explaining the link between high temperatures and cloudiness in the brain. “Extreme heat affects all the cognitive functions of the brain: our ability to react, our response capacity, memory, etc. Everything becomes much harder; we go much slower.” Said Gimenez “We are not going to say that neurons melt, but there is an effect. Performance is much poorer in high temperatures.” This comes as Spain grapples with a sweltering heat wave, June saw all-time record temperatures, and July has seen little derivation. Effect on students According to a 2018 study conducted in New York City public schools, when taking a test, the 10-degree temperature difference between 32°C and 22°C led to a 14 per cent decrease in test scores. The author of the Harvard study, Ji-Sung Park, concluded that over the period from 1998-2011, 510,000 exams would have been passed among American secondary school students. Mood disorders In addition to hampering the brain’s ability to function as normal, extreme heat is also linked to difficulties for people with schizophrenia as the brain struggles to regulate impulses and can cause episode flare-ups for individuals with mood disorders. The connection between the brain’s ability to manage anger in high heat is not just an issue among those with mood disorders; studies have correlated days with particularly high heat with days that saw an unusually high violent crime rate. A study conducted on crime rates in the Los Angeles area from 2011–2017 found that on days hotter than 95° Fahrenheit (35° Celsius), there was a 12 per cent higher rate of violent crime. Caption: Melted Neurons: a man struggles to deal with the heat as temperatures set records around Spain. Credit: Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock

The studies have not found any evidence that these effects are permanent, rather temporary effects of operating in such conditions.

